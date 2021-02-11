Entertainment of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GH Base

Medikal’s manager is into black magic so be careful - Showboy warns Teephlow

Ghanaian rapper, Showboy

Ghanaian rapper and social media influencer, Showboy has made a new proclamation from his prison confinement in the United States about his friend, Flow Delly of AMG Business fame.



In his typical brash manner, Showboy, who is the co-founder of AMG Business and CEO of 2Hype Gang has advised Teephlow to stay far from Medikal because his manager Flow Delly is nothing but evil.



He said MDK’s Manager Flow Delly loves black magic so, he would make sure that he ties him from getting a hit song in the music industry.



Showboy added that Strongman tried to beef Medikal and ever since, he is struggling to get a hit song. He tweeted:



“Last advice to Teephlow .. mdk in manager called FLOW DELLY …HE LOVES JUJU PAA .. … If u go try medikal them go just burry ur soul … Please stop it. .. AMG Boyz be deadly …. If u don’t have a correct mallam and no get heart go Benin ???????? don’t beef us ..ye ye deadly



U go do SAA then mdk drop another hit song ???????? that be the funny side of the business. . Strong man beef mdk finish he never get hit song after that ???????? ya kye kyere no ????????????.”



See the screenshot below:







