Medikal reacts to 'zero awards' at 2023 VGMA despite multiple nominations

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Medikal, one of the performers at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has bragged about how he gave this year's audience the best show.



The rapper who had hopes of winning an award ended up with nothing. He has described the situation as one of the biggest 'yawa' or flop of the night adding that he truly deserved to pick up an award.



His nominations included, 'Best Rap Performance', 'Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste', 'Best Hip Hop Song', and 'Best Hip Life Song'.



Sharing his sentiment, he narrated how his colleague, Eno Barony has made him a laughing stock despite his nominations.



In a tweet dated May 8, Medikal shared his experience while congratulating organizers of the award scheme for having him onboard.



"GREAT PRODUCTION BY VGMA, YALL REALLY SPOIL THERE, IM WATCHING THE SHOW ON TV & ITS AMAZING, GHANAIANS SHOULD CLAP FOR VGMA. THE ONLY YAWA FOR THE SHOW BE SAY DEM NO GIVE ME & MY SLAY QUEEN EX ENO ANY AWARD! WHY," he quizzed.



Medikal is among a tall list of musicians who did not secure an award this year despite their nomination.



The overall VGMA Artiste of the Year was won by 21-year-old rapper, Black Sherif.



Check out some videos below:







GREAT PRODUCTION BY VGMA, YALL REALLY SPOIL THERE, IM WATCHING THE SHOW ON TV & ITS AMAZING, GHANAIANS SHOULD CLAP FOR VGMA. THE ONLY YAWA FOR THE SHOW BE SAY DEM NO GIVE ME & MY SLAY QUEEN EX ENO ANY AWARD! WHY ???? — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) May 8, 2023

On behalf of VGMA, I give this back to MDK ???? pic.twitter.com/VX2iKaoaIQ — ENO BARONY (@eno_barony) May 7, 2023

OPD/BB