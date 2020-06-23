Music of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Medikal announces release date for Island EP

Earlier this month Medikal announced that he would be releasing an Ep before releasing his much-anticipated album “The Truth Album”. The project Island EP will have 6 songs.



The official cover art which was released alongside the announcement depicts Medikal as an Alien on an Island.



The date for the official release has been announced by Medikal in a Twitter post.



In the post, he wrote #ISLAND ep, 2nd July.



Last week, Medikal announced on his Instagram page, that controversial MP for Assin North, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, will be on the fourth track of the EP.



We are yet to confirm if the Ep will have other features.





