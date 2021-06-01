Medical report of contractor allegedly assaulted by Shatta Wale's gang pops up on the internet

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

• One of Shatta Wale's boys slapped a road contractor on Monday, May 31



• Kennedy Acquah subsequently visited the 37 Military hospital for a medical report



• According to him, the police who visited the scene only exchanged pleasantries with Shatta Wale and left



A medical report of Kennedy Acquah, the project manager of the Adjiringanor road project, has surfaced on the internet.



This comes after he allegedly received a hefty slap from a member of Shatta Wale’s gang who stormed the construction site to cause chaos on Monday, May 31, 2021.



In the report sighted by GhanaWeb, the complainant visited the 37 Military Hospital on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.



The form, signed by Medical officer, PA Bentor, has it that the assault occurred at 12 noon on May 31, 2021.



Details on the medical report said, the victim (Kennedy Acquah) “sustained a painful face, right jaw, right aspect of neck and the right chest on examination…reddened eyes, bilaterally chest is clinically clear.”



It furthered that “Plan is to use analgesia for review in two days. X-rays of chest if pain persists.”



According to Kennedy Acquah, the police who came to the scene after videos of their assaults went viral on social media were star struck and only exchanged pleasantries with Shatta Wale.



Mr Acquah said the police did nothing about the assault, rather asked him [Shatta Wale] to be careful.



