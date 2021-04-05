Media personality Jay Foley reveals how he got his brand name

Entertainment of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian media personality Jay Foley has revealed how he came by his showbiz name.



The co-host of Prime Morning on Joy Prime born John Mensah Foley in a recent Facebook post revealed that legendary Ghanaian producer, Hammer gave him the name he is popularly known as.



He shared that he reached out to the man credited with growing the careers of a number of Ghanaian artists for advice on how to create beats.



He wrote, “In 2001, a few days after I completed Achimota School. I mustered some courage to call one of Ghana’s finest music producers, Edward Osei aka Hammer of the Last Two. My request was simple, I wanted to learn how to make beats. I was 18. When I met him finally, he asked me my name. I said John Foley. Then he said to me, gentleman, from this day onwards, I will call you JAY FOLEY. That was the beginning of the man I am today. Thanks Hammer. You’ve inspired me a lot”.



Hammar is the co-founder of the Last 2 Music group that produced artists such as Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Edem and TeePhlow.



Foley is the founder of the Radio and Advertising People, a company that produces adverts for radio stations.



The company is behind the audio drama series ‘Leaked,’ with Foley serving as an executive producer and writer.