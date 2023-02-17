Media houses play Nigerian songs they don't understand but not songs from other tribes - Jupitar

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Dancehall artiste, Jupitar, has alleged that media houses in Ghana play Nigerian music they don't understand but fail to promote their own artistes from different tribes.



In a recent interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, Jupitar claimed that the media only allocates a small number of slots to other tribes whose songs they don't comprehend.



“Artistes from Nigeria whose songs they don't even understand what they are saying, they play their songs,” the artiste said.



According to the 'Enemies' artiste, he feels other performers who create music in different Ghanaian dialects should be given the support they deserve, despite the fact that the Twi dialect is what many know.



“By not just creating music but if the media spaces are able to push them (artistes) while they are creating in their comfort zone and in the language that they are comfortable in…[pause] there are some people when they are speaking Twi it doesn’t sound right.



“When Ewe people are speaking Twi, it doesn't sound right or when other people from other tribes are trying to speak other dialects, it doesn't sound right, right?” he asked.



Jupitar also added that since Ghanaian music spans a wide range of genres, artistes from various origins shouldn't feel pressured to produce only in Twi.



“For us to push our music, we have to push away that language barrier that Twi is universal in Ghana that's what everybody speaks, no two ways, we can use that as means of communication, but when it comes to sound and melodies, let people feel free to be able to express themselves in their own language and be able to push them on your radio like the language you understand,” the artiste shared.



