Media Houses in Ghana should pay their workers well - Abena Korkor

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former employee of Media General, owners of TV3 and other subsidiaries Abena Korkor has asked media houses to pay their workers well.



According to her, television personalities in Ghana go home with meagre amount of money although they are made to go through needless stress.



She indicated that her time with TV3 was one of the toughest times because she had to keep up by appearing on TV in new clothes at her expense.



Abena Korkor disclosed she was been paid GHC500 per episode of the "Ladies Circle”.



She said it’s high time media houses take their personnel serious and invest in them so that they can give off their best to media entity.