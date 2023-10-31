McBrown to release a book, full documentation of her life journey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Nana Ama McBrown has divulged that Ghanaians should expect an extensive documentation of her life story.



Stating that this isn’t just a memoir, the actress cum TV presenter, said the autobiography will be captured in various forms including audiovisual, texts, and so on.



She made this disclosure after CharterHouse PRO, Robert Klah, wondered why there isn’t a thorough documentation of her life story and that of other role models as well.



In a discussion on DayBreak Hitz, Robert Klah posited, “In Ghana, we don’t have too many role models and her story has also not been told enough. Elsewhere, you will have a story put together in such a way that you’ll know this is a package. They’ll showcase how she started, tough times, and so on.”



It was in response to this statement that McBrown disclosed that she is currently working at releasing a book, as well as other mediums through which her story will be told.



The project, which according to her started two years ago, has been spearheaded by two astute media personalities; George Quaye and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.



“It’s coming. I am doing something like that. I am documenting everything in a book, audiovisual, and many more. Goerge Quaye and I are doing something on it. We started like two years ago. Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is also helping me on the project,” she disclosed.



The autobiography, when released will add Nana Ama McBrown to the list of Ghanaian showbiz and media personalities who have documented their life story.



This year, 2023, has witnessed the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Adjetey Anang, and Gifty Anti publicize their memoirs, in which their interesting life encounters and revelations were captured.



Some of these disclosures stirred controversies and massive debates on social media for a prolonged period of time.



