McBrown throws private party for husband Maxwell

Multi-talented personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has surprised her husband with a birthday party following his new age which he clocked on August 3, 2020.



In a video, Nana Ama McBrown is seen hosting her celeb friends in her home as they joined her to celebrate her hubby, Maxwell Mawu Mensah.



Among the attendees of the star-studded party were singers Kwaisey Pee and Nana Boroo, A-Plus, Kontihene and some celebrity bloggers.



Nana Ama McBrown said a prayer for her husband on his big day and asked for God's blessings upon his life.



The musicians who were around were also tasked to sing a birthday song for the celebrant to which they obliged and started singing. While they sang, Nana Ama McBrown wanted to show off her music skills and decided to rap. Her effort got all in the room laughing.



Early on in the day of August 3, 2020, Nana Ama McBrown took to social media to celebrate her husband. She posted a photo of her husband as he was feeding their daughter, Baby Maxin, and wished him well on his day.



Many of the actress' fans and followers also celebrated her husband as he celebrated his new age.



