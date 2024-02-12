McBrown’s lip fillers purposely for a movie role – Movie director claims

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A movie director, Sammy Rasta, has argued that Nana Ama McBrown did not opt for lip fillers for the fun of it, adding that, it was meant for an upcoming project.



Reacting to the series of backlash the actress has suffered since she was spotted on social media with the new facial features, he stressed that McBrown should be cut some slack.



He stated that people go through all kinds of body changes to fit perfectly into movie characters and that McBrown’s new look isn’t an exception to this normal practice.



“I am hearing claims that McBrown has got lip fillers and so on. Now she is close with Aba Dope and they have been on location together, working on a movie project... People lose weight, and go through all sorts of body changes for movie roles. McBrown’s lip fillers were meant for a movie role,” he retorted in a discussion on TV XYZ.



He further bemoaned what he described as the constant habit of Ghanaians dictating to celebrities.



“Why do Ghanaians nowadays want to decide how people should live their lives? They expect you to broadcast all your plans and inform them about your next moves. It’s becoming too much. The unnecessary attacks on McBrown are becoming too much,” he added.



He also disclosed that Nana Ama McBrown’s ongoing movie project, for which she got the lip fillers, has got Aba Dope as one of the lead characters.



“She and her team have decided to do something with Aba Dope. She told me about this last year. The movie is centered on her and Aba Dope,” he stated.





Earlier, during an event captured on Instagram, the Onua ShowTime host was spotted with a much thicker and bulging lips, typical of what lip fillers looked like.Netizens drew attention to the fact that she had undergone the procedure when a set of pictures surfaced online, where she was almost unrecognizable despite wearing light makeup.This development has since stirred criticisms from individuals who have claimed that McBrown has been influenced by Aba Dope, a popular Ghanaian socialite who is well-known for wearing lip fillers.EB/BB