McBrown's claims Celestine Donkor is underrated untrue - Kwesi Ernest

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned gospel music producer, Kwesi Ernest, has refuted claims that Celestine Donkor is underrated.



In a Facebook comment, he replied to a statement made by actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown and artiste manager Nii Noi on Onua TV that the ‘Agbe Boloo’ hit maker is underestimated.



McBrown who was wowed by Celestine’s vocal prowess said “I feel we are all guilty. It appears we have underestimated you.”



Her assertion was supported by Nii Noi who lauded the artiste’s brilliance but stated she deserved more flowers than she had gotten in the industry.



In his response, Kwesi Ernest, the Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel indicated that Celestine Donkor is highly rated among Ghanaian gospel musicians.



“I don't think she has been underrated ooooo Nii Noi she has been recognized in all level of the industry, she has recieved love , her good works , command on stage , beautiful vocal delivery, her charity works , support to fellow artist in all capacities has been duely recognized with the biggest admiration, her last project FINAL SAY CHALLENGE, till today remains the highest single with the biggest hype from all industry people which made the song became one of the biggest single releases of all times from 2020 running to 2022 music academic year ....



Above all she is blessed with a beautiful family a great husband as well as she herself is a great cook ... I don't think she is underrated rather she has been celebrated,” he wrote.



Celestine Donkor has who has been in the music industry for almost two decades, is admired for her inspirational compositions and her unmatched vocal delivery.



Some of her awards include Best International Collaboration, Best Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Best Gospel Song of the Year, and Woman of the Year at 3Music Awards, among a blizzard of other honours.



She has won a lot of local and international awards and has a huge following in other countries across the world.



Apart from her iconic collaborations, she also has works with Joel Lwaga (Tanzania), Mercy Masika (Kenya), Steve Crown (Nigeria), Angel Bernard (Tanzania), among others.



‘What Shall I Render’, her recent collaboration with Obaapa Christy is receiving rave reviews from music lovers.



