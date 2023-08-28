McBrown's 2020 prophecy that Selly Galley will give birth to twins resurfaces

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023

An old video of Nana Ama McBrown predicting that her colleague, Selly Galley, will deliver a set of twins has gone viral.



The said video has resurfaced following the manifestation of the said prophecy which took place about three years ago.



Nana Ama McBrown’s proclamations came shortly after she gave birth to a bouncy baby girl sometime in 2020.



“Yesterday, I had a dream and God told me that Selly will have twins. I felt it. I’ve also given birth, even when everyone told me I couldn’t. When I got pregnant, people thought I would give birth to twins but I had one. I have a feeling Selly will conceive twins,” McBrown, who gave birth to her first child at 40, stated in an interview with Fiifi Pratt.



Meanwhile, Selly Galley and her husband, Praye Tiatia, have announced their new bundle on social media amidst the outpour of congratulations from fans and colleagues.



Selly, beneath one of her baby bump posts on Instagram, wrote as a caption,



“Oh, where do I start ?! countless captions I’ve written and deleted, with tears flowing down my face. I have a BIG TESTIMONY, a very BIG TESTIMONY to share…This is the doing of the LORD, and it’s so marvelous in our sight…Let’s start the journey from here #MrsFiawoo #VENA.”



