McBrown reacts to claims that her husband beats her

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has specified some rumours about her, that got her mother extremely worried.



Recently in a viral audio, an unidentified man claimed that the actress is usually beaten by her husband, Maxwell, but acts like all is well on social media.



In the said audio, it was alleged that the constant assault was what triggered her recent arm surgery, adding the already ‘fractured’ arm had been bruised.



But after a long silence, the Onua Showtime host has reacted to the said allegations.



She said her mother who usually gets worried about such publications, went wild on this particular one.



Speaking on her show, McBrown said she had to comfort her mother and assure her that such a thing can never happen in her home.



She stressed that she isn’t the type of woman that can be beaten in her own house.



“I have heard a lot. The other day, I heard I was beaten, and my mother called me. She asked how it happened and I told her that such a thing can never happen to me. I told her it is impossible for such a thing to happen in my house. Me? Akosua? It can’t happen in my house.



“For some of us, when our parents hear these rumours, they panic. The other day I had to sit my mother down and told her to pay deaf ear to all the stories. I told her that if it's not coming from me or family members, she shouldn’t listen to it,” she stated.



Watch the video below:











