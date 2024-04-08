McBrown narrates how she became friends with Aba Dope

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Renowned actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has narrated how she became friends with popular TikToker, Aba Dope.



According to McBrown, Aba approached her expressing admiration for her personality and willingness to be close to her.



The actress noted that she was impressed by the TikToker’s approach and agreed to include her in her circle, which subsequently led to their companionship.



In a video shared by Mari.gyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, McBrown indicated that after accepting Aba Dope into her circle of friends, she advised Aba to be cautious with her life.



“...I made her aware I don’t want to get close to anyone who will get me into trouble. She told me she was into the food business. In the course of the conversation, I realized that she was a wise person.



“Later on, I met her mother and asked her to advise her daughter to be careful with her life. People don’t understand why I’m friends with her; sometimes, we don’t even see each other for two weeks,” she said.



McBrown further advised individuals to choose their friends wisely because it could impact their lives.



