McBrown could have also been jailed for kissing her daughter – Rachael Appoh

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Gender minister, Rachael Appoh, has mentioned that actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, who was once in the news for kissing her daughter could have suffered same fate as Rosemond Brown.



One can recall that Nana Ama McBrown was in hot waters for ‘tongue-kissing' her one-year-old baby.



She was widely criticized by many including international news platforms who subjected her to public scrutiny.



But connecting Rosemond Brown’s incident to McBrown’s, Ms Appoh said the fact that the latter has not been picked up for such a conduct does not mean laws do not work in the country.



Rachael Appoh in an interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb said its high time people stopped thinking that parents can do whatsoever to their children and still get away with it.



“We have laws in Ghana. Laws do work here. Even McBrown could have been jailed for kissing her daughter. The fact that you haven’t been arrested does not mean laws don’t work. Anything that degrades a person’s integrity is punishable by law.”



Rosemond Brown, known in the showbiz circle as Akuapem Poloo was on Friday, April 16, 2021, sentenced to 90-days in prison for publication of obscene content and two counts of domestic violence.



