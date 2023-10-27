McBrown and husband spotted at Canadian visa application centre despite divorce rumors

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Ace media personality cum TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted at the premises of the Canadian visa application centre with her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah in the midst of rumours that their marriage is in the throes of a divorce.



There have been rumours of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a side chick who might be jeopardising their marriage. According to unconfirmed reports which went rife on social media, McBrown and her husband have been separated for a while now, and ‘the other woman’ has taken over her marriage.



Further reports stated that all efforts by family elders to dissolve Maxwell and the other lady’s affair have proven futile, as the two aren’t ready to give it up.



Meanwhile, neither Nana Ama McBrown nor Maxwell have commented on the rumours.



On the back of this, a video making the rounds on social media and spotted by GhanaWeb captures McBrown and Maxwell exiting the premises of the Canadian visa application centre located in Accra and walking towards their car.



It is, however, unclear when exactly the video was taken.







Check the video below.





