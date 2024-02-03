McBrown and Nana Yaa Brefo finally settle their long-standing feud

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Following Nana Yaa Brefo’s appointment at Media General, one may have thought that she and Nana Ama McBrown would have had a hard time working at the same space, but current situations have proven otherwise.



The development has paved way for the two powerful female media personalities, who have since been at logger heads with each other, to finally settle their long-standing feud.



Since 2020, Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Yaa Brefo have not had a good relationship after the latter claimed the former disrespected her while conducting in an interview pertaining to Actor Benard Nyarko’s death.



During that same period, Nana Yaa Brefo was also subjected to immense backlash by fans of McBrown for what was termed asking unnecessary and insensitive questions.



This issue had since escalated and the rippling effect was when the AdomTV broadcaster resigned from her job after her employers rendered an apology to McBrown.



This culminated into hurt and betrayal as Nana Yaa Brefo, who felt betrayed and disrespected had since constantly, during several interviews, lamented about how that situation had cost her a lot of good things.



Nana Yaa Brefo and Nana Ama McBrown’s feud had been left unresolved until the former’s current appointment with OnuaTV.



While netizens are wondering how they intend to cope with working in the same environment under such friction, this puzzle appears to have been solved.



Nana Ama McBrown has joined in the list of individuals who have applauded and welcomed Ms. Yaa Brefo to Onua TV.



In viral chat between the two, they were seen exchanging pleasantries after McBrown had shared Nana Yaa Brefo’s welcome ceremony on her Instagram story.



