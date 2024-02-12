McBrown, Aba Dope, spotted dancing together amid criticisms

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Ghanaian media personalities who have come under scrutiny in recent times, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Aba Dope have been spotted showcasing their dance skills together in public despite backlash.



In a video shared by Mari.Gyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, McBrown who was beaming with smiles while dancing was clad in a blue and white attire while Aba Dope was was in an all-black outfit.



Aba Dope took over the stage to start dancing then later on McBrown joined her to dance together with both personalities looking unfazed by the criticisms directed at them.



This happened during the Onua Showtime programme aired on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



It was not only Aba Dope and McBrown who were present but also actor, Dr. Likee joined them to exhibit his dancing skills.



Background



McBrown was chided by some individuals after she was seen with much thicker and bulging lips, which is typical of what lip fillers looked like.



Netizens drew attention to the fact that she had undergone the procedure when a set of pictures surfaced online, where she was almost unrecognizable despite wearing light makeup.



The development stirred criticisms from individuals who have claimed that McBrown has been influenced by Aba Dope, a popular Ghanaian socialite who is well-known for wearing lip fillers.



Fingers were being pointed at Aba Dope due to her close relationship with McBrown lately.



Aside from the fact that they both work at the same media house, lately, Nana Ama McBrown has been constantly seen hanging out at Aba Dope’s restaurant or at several outdoor events.



What are lip and face fillers?



Face and lip fillers (dermal fillers) are substances injected into your face. They fill lines and wrinkles and add volume to areas such as your lips or cheeks.



Fillers are not permanent. How long they last depends on things like the type of filler and where it's injected



