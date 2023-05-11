'Maybe I'll write a song about that' - Black Sherif resists commenting on government

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian international artiste Black Sherif has said that until he is adequately informed and is ready to speak on issues of politics and governance, he will stay off the matter.



Even when he is ready, the award-winning rapper said, it will be through his music.



"I want to see the better version of me and my people," he sombrely said on Accra-based TV3's New Day programme.



Thereafter, he was asked about government's effort to give him, his people and the Ghanaian citizenry the best in facilitating said 'better version'.



"I think everybody is trying," he said reflectively. "The government issue is quite different."



"As I sit here right now, I don't know how to aptly comment on the issues regarding the government," he said. "But maybe next year, or next two years I'll know how to speak on that."



He was pressed by host Cookie Tee to say something, nonetheless.



"Unless I think," Black Sherif responded. "That'd be like writing music. So maybe I'll write a song about that. Yeah, because I have to think."



The 21-year-old insisted that he does not want to be rash with comments about government.



He explained his outlook pointing out that "I love accountability". Due to this, "mostly when I'm talking, I'm very slow with choosing my words. I want to be aware of whatever word I put out..."



Furthermore, the singer-songwriter nicknamed Kwaku Killa (KK) confessed that he is ill-equipped to speak on the government at the moment.



"Right now I don't know much about what the government is affecting or...," he stammered a bit.



His preoccupation, however, is "touching the people straight because I'm on the street [and] I know the people."



The Konongo Zongo-born-and-raised star said it is "long" and tedious to "chat through the government to the people". He loves that "there's no barrier" between him and the people via his status and music.



"My face is in the people's face so I'm talking to them, I'm doing my best," he said.



Returning to the matter of being better, he highlighted the importance of taking personal initiative.



"If you want to be better, you have to be at peace with yourself first," he posited. "That's what I'm doing, I'm trying to do for my people. To be with ourselves first and try and tackle our unique situations before we think about some secondary help."



The just-crowned Artiste of the Year at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Sherif has promised a follow up tape to his The Villain I Never Was album.



Receiving the ultimate glory at the 2023 VGMAs, he announced that: “22nd June, I’m dropping KK Pack. I’ve got some number of songs on it.”