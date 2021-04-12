'May we never need anything from proud and arrogant people' - Edem prays

Entertainment of Monday, 12 April 2021

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Edem has offered a heartfelt prayer to God.



In his prayer, he asked God to save mankind from situations where they may need help from proud and arrogant people.





“Dear God: Even when we lack, May we never need anything from Proud and Arrogant people….” his post on Twitter read.



It is however unclear whether his prayer was based on personal experience or not.



It can be recalled that Edem was captured in series of inteviews, recounting how Sarkodie's absence from his 'Favour' video shoot affected his entire team.



Although no reason has been given for Sarkodie’s absence, Edem says the development had an effect on his team.



