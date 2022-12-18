May anything from the evil world that called Ekow Blankson never rest - Counsellor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counsellor George Lutterodt on December 17, 2022, joined family and friends to bid actor, Ekow Blankson a farewell in Tema.



Counsellor Lutterodt who is still in shock over the death of the former Commercial Manager of ADPU disclosed that he foresaw Ekow's demise.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Counsellor who described the actor's death as hurting prayed for strength for the widow, Justina Naadu Blankson, and noting that "anything that is coming from the evil world" that might have caused Ekow's death will "never rest".



The famous Counsellor who doubles as a preacher had this to say: "This is so painful, this is a painful exit. Whatever took Ekow away, that thing is painful. Whatever happened is hurting. If it is health, well it should be a lesson for the rest of us to take care of ourselves. If it is a natural death which I don't know what is called a natural death, may his soul rest in peace.



"If it is not a natural death but anything that is coming from the evil world that caused it, may that thing never rest...Ekow is a survivor, he is a fighter. Ekow, Ekow, unless I don't know him...I don't know how his wife will live but God will take care of his wife."



The late Ekow Blankson passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022 at the age of 50.



Watch the video below:















OPD/DA