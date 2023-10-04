May all ‘dirty’ politicians visit their early grave – Blakk Rasta prays

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has bemoaned the prevalence of corruption in the country and called on God to deal with such individuals accordingly when they join the ancestors.



According to him, the way and manner corruption has risen in the country is worrying and therefore threatens the future of the young ones hence the need for actions to be taken.



The radio personality prayed that people who cause the country to lose humongous amounts of money through corruption should visit their early graves in order for the citizens not to bear the consequences of their bad deeds.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show which GhanaWeb monitored, Blakk Rasta indicated that corrupt government officials should be eliminated by God to save the Ghanaian economy from dwindling.



“May all these dirty politrikcians visit their early graves, may they die. Sometimes death is a blessing when it comes on dirty people. People who cause millions and billions to die so they can make trillions, may they die. If you believe in this say Amen!” he said.



He also stated that the turbulent economic crisis under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government is a great worry and lambasted political leaders for their arrogance.



“Dirty people in power. I cry for my children. I cry for your children, my brother, my sister.



"Ghana has never gone through these turbulent times like Nana Akufo-Addo is giving to us. They have all swallowed the pills of arrogance and therefore they have no allegiance to the people of this country,” Blakk Rasta fumed.



The ailing Ghanaian economy has raised concerns by some members of the public with respect to hardship and has led to a series of demonstrations organized by aggrieved citizens to voice their grievances to the government.



