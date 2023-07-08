May Edochie finally breaks silence after her son’s passing

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

May Yul Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has broken her silence after the passing of their son, Kambiichukwu, three months ago.



The 16-year-old tragically collapsed while playing football at school.



May had remained silent about the painful loss, but she recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with all her children and penned a heartfelt tribute to mourn her late son.



In her post, May expressed her gratitude to everyone who has shown support during their difficult time.



She acknowledged that losing a child is an indescribable pain, saying, "I do not think there's any death as intense and painful as losing one's child. We are still in inexpressible grief, however, I want you all to know that we are fine by God’s special grace."



May also expressed her appreciation for the love and support they have received from family, friends, and well-wishers around the world.



She mentioned how their prayers have been a source of strength and how her friends and family have provided immense support throughout the grieving process.



“Indeed the uncertainty of tomorrow remains a mystery and some occurrences are unforgettable but we just have to find a way to live with them no matter how painful and difficult they are.



“The incredible love and support from you all my family, friends and well-wishers all around the globe through various means are unimaginable and unconditional. In recent times, we have experienced the most devastating and traumatic circumstances of life but your prayers have kept us going,” she added.



May extended her gratitude to the brands she represents for their understanding and patience.



She shared her feelings of resignation and the overwhelming nature of grief but expressed her awe at the serendipity of the love and support she has received from her fans.



May ended her post by offering blessings to all those who have supported her and praying that no affliction would befall their homes.



Read full post below:





ADA/OGB