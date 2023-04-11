Mawuli Gavor and wife attend event with newborn baby

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, and his wife, Remya, have been spotted attending the event with their newborn baby in tow.



The event, which was attended by numerous high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry, was held in Accra.



Mawuli and Remya brought their infant in a detached baby stroller, and the new parents looked delighted to be showing off their little one to their colleagues at the party.



Remya, who wore a chic ensemble consisting of black pants and a flowery top, followed her husband and greeted the guests.



Mawuli took advantage of the event to introduce his bouncing baby to Elikem and his partner, who are also expecting their second child, resulting in a lovely moment between the two couples.



Mawuli and Remya had earlier announced their pregnancy news on Mawuli's birthday, March 22, through a heartwarming Instagram post.



In the post, Mawuli shared images of himself and his wife cradling her belly, with Remya wearing a blue dress and Mawuli dressed in a white kaftan.





ADA/BB