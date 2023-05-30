Master Richard laments financial remuneration disparity in entertainment industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Renowned broadcaster and actor, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Master Richard, has voiced his concerns over the lack of financial rewards in Ghana's entertainment industry compared to other sectors.



In a recent interview on 3FM's UrbanBlend with Blakk Rasta, Master Richard, known for his role in the hit television series Taxi Driver, candidly shared his perspective on the financial aspects of the Ghanaian showbiz industry.



Reflecting on his experience during the production of Taxi Driver, Master Richard emphasized the intangible value it brought to his career and how it played a pivotal role in shaping his identity within the industry.



He expressed, "What happened on the set of Taxi Driver for me was the experience aspect. I always focus on the positive side of things. Arguably, Taxi Driver is one of the projects that has played a significant role in shaping who I am today, and you can't measure that in monetary terms."



However, when it came to financial returns, Master Richard believed there was nothing noteworthy to boast about.



"In terms of financial returns, I have to say that it was not impressive, and I say this with clarity because the system hasn't changed," he added.



He attributed this perception to the prevailing mindset that showbiz is considered a part-time venture rather than a profession capable of sustaining livelihoods.



"People tend to view showbiz as a part-time business. They fail to grasp the fact that it is what puts food on your table. If they ask you to MC their event and offer you food and drinks, they think that's sufficient. People do not recognize this as a lucrative endeavour, and this was a significant challenge at the time, partly due to lack of sponsorship," he recalled.



Despite these challenges, Master Richard expressed no regrets about his involvement in Taxi Driver, emphasizing the tremendous impact it had on his career growth.



"I can honestly say that being a part of Taxi Driver is something I have never regretted because it contributed immensely to my career. If you try to measure that contribution in monetary terms, you won't see much," he concluded.



