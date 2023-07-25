Master Que's electronic music crusade paves the way for new category at Ghana DJ Awards

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

The prestigious Ghana DJ Awards has taken a momentous step in recognizing the thriving electronic music scene by unveiling a new category dedicated to honoring DJs who excel in this genre.



Leading the charge in this revolutionary move is none other than the trailblazing Master Que, whose unwavering passion for electronic music has been the driving force behind this groundbreaking initiative.



Electronic music, with its infectious beats and soulful melodies, has steadily gained momentum and captivated audiences across the nation in recent years. Acknowledging its growing popularity and impact on the local music scene, Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival decided it was high time to pay homage to the talented DJs who have been instrumental in popularizing this genre.



Master Que has been a true pioneer in introducing and promoting electronic music to a diverse audience. From electrifying club sets to headlining major music festivals, Master Que has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre and left an indelible mark on the country's dance music landscape.



Speaking about the new category, Master Que expressed his elation, saying, "I am incredibly honored to witness the inclusion of the house music category in the Ghana DJ Awards.



This recognition is a testament to the growing acceptance of house music in our country. I have always believed in the power of this genre to unite people on the dance floor and foster a sense of joy and togetherness.



This is a significant milestone for the entire house music community."

The introduction of the electronic music category is expected to amplify the visibility of DJs who specialize in this genre and encourage the growth of the electronic music scene in Ghana.



It signifies a pivotal moment in recognizing the evolving tastes of music lovers in the country and reflects the Ghana DJ Awards' commitment to celebrating diverse music cultures.



As anticipation builds for the upcoming 11th Ghana DJ Awards ceremony, all eyes will undoubtedly be on the electronic music category. Undeniably, this new feat not only marks a significant step forward for the Ghana DJ Awards Festival but also solidifies Master Que's position as a visionary and influential figure in the Ghanaian music scene.



The 11th Ghana DJ Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in November 2023. Music enthusiasts, industry insiders and DJs all over the world eagerly await this momentous event, as it promises to be a celebration of music.