Massive turnout at Adom Kiki's live concert in Kumasi

Music of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

On Sunday, November 26, 2023, there was a massive turn up of people at the Calvary Charismatic Church auditorium in Kumasi at gospel singer ADOM KIKI’s live Concert ‘THE WORSHIPPER'S HEART’.



The numbers that showed up were overwhelming.



According to the host, Adom Kiki, he was surprised by the love and support his church CCC, gospel ministers , gospel groups and other people showed at this year’s edition of The Worshippers Heart concert.



There was a heavy rain in Kumasi but that didn’t discourage the numbers that showed up at the concert.



Joe Mettle, Efe Grace, together with Minister Sandra Afreh, Naamah Attah-Yeboah and Calvary Music displayed powerful and outstanding ministrations.



Unfortunately, Music producer Morris Baby Face couldn’t make it at the concert due to circumstances beyond his control. He recorded a video his ministration and was played live at the concert.



Gospel groups, Calvary Charismatic Choir and Da Heavenly Levites were also present to crown the event with great unforgettable praise and worship medleys.



The peculiar people and the Ultimate Band were the official crew for the host ADOm Kiki.



Undoubtedly, the official band and the backing vocalists for Adom Kiki did a mind blowing job at the concert.



Adom Kiki did a feature with Joe Mettle and Sandra Afreh in two o his songs.



Bringing these great personalities together made the gathering a blessing for the devotees.



As the event went on, Joe Mettle together with the host Adom Kiki, Sandra Afreh and Naamah Attah-Yeboah gave a powerful rendition of Joe Mettle's renowned song "Ye Bua Mi".



At about 8:39, the program had come to an end.



