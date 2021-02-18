Fashion of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Peace Wabi, Contributor

Mary Animpong wins Ghana's Next Super Model competition

Mary Animpong being crowned as the winner of the competition

On the 14th of February 2021, Sparkzuta International Modelling Agency hosted the Ghana Next Super Model competition at Fokuzzy Lodge Trasacco.



The novel competition focuses on discovering unknown talents and transforming them into mainstream stars in the modelling industry.



Mary Animgpong emerged winner of the competition with Johanna Ansah and Julia Adjei finishing second and third respectively.



Awards were also handed to the best in categories such as Best runway model award-Johanna Ansah, commercial model award-Audrey Torku, best male catwalk award-Jackson Daniel, fitness model award-Andrew Yaw Koree, most discipline model-Julia Adjei, best runway model (male): Akwetey Rockson and best model-look award Mary Amaninpong.



The Event was graced by various fashion designers such as Atto Tetteh, Jants Collection, AY Shie, Quophi Akotua Ghana, Daph by Laurelz and Roberta.



Celebrities such as John Paintsil, a retired Black Stars player, Bex Agbeko of Hollywood Fame and Nii Adjabeng of Lightville Magazine were also witnesses to the event.



The event had the backing of West Africa Fashion Council, FJ studios, West creative, Vogue by Prylla, ISIS Models London, Palace Group of companies and Fokuzzy Lodge.