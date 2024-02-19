‘Martha exposed her boobs in movies years ago, did such roles make sense? – Radio presenter asks

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In the wake of issues on Martha Ankomah and Kwadwo Nkansah (LilWin)’s social media fight and legal tussle, Ghanaian radio presenter, Nana B, has posed a question.
Martha Ankomah was purported to have cemented her stance on not taking up roles or storylines that do not make sense.
To that effect, she was said to have turned down roles from Kumawood directors, a situation, which prompted LilWin’s attacks.
However, amid the reactions and counter-reactions online, the Accra FM radio presenter has quizzed if some sultry roles Martha played in movies back then, made sense.
He made such remarks during a discussion with Kumawood director Asare Bediako, who insisted that LilWin shouldn’t have taken Martha Ankomah’s comments personally.
Asare Bediako opined that Martha’s act of rejecting certain types of scripts is solely her decision and should be respected. He also emphasized that LilWin shouldn’t have attacked the actress because her statements were not directed at her.
“If LilWin had contacted Martha and she had told him that the script did not make sense, then he has a point. What’s important is that as script writers, we should make our stories make sense,” the actor cum director retorted.
However, in a sharp response, Nana B queried, “About 10 years ago when Martha was working with Venus films, she could put her breast on display, she could strip around her breast. Did such roles make sense?.”