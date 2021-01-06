Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Marrying a ‘white woman’ isn’t a ploy to acquire German citizenship – Patapaa clarifies

Patapaa and his newly weded wife, Liha Miller

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Patapaa known in private life as Justice Amoah has debunked the assertion that he married Liha Miller in order to secure his documents to stay in Germany.



“Why will I marry a white woman just for green card or papers to live in Germany? Why if you are given such opportunity to live in Germany will they be putting money into your pocket,” he asked Amansan Krakye.



“You can stay in abroad for 100 years if you don’t work hard you’ll go hungry. There are people who also live in Ghana but refuse to do any menial job such people will also go hungry,” he stated on Kastle Drive monitored by MyNewGh.com.



“So when you live in Ghana and God will bless you, you’ll surely receive your blessings. Even in Germany if you don’t take care you’ll get pneumonia because the weather is very cold over there,” he added





Patapaa and Miller’s wedding came off at Agona Swedru in the Central Region on Saturday, January 2, 2021, but his former girlfriend, Abena Thickness has alleged that he only married her for business purposes.



Patapaa responded to the such claims saying: “When I go to Germany I don’t keep long just after my shows I do return to Ghana. So what papers are people saying is the reason why I married my wife?



“When you ask the blacks in Germany they’ll tell you it’s not been easy for them over there. But I’m an artiste and I continue to do shows in most countries abroad so what do I need a German citizenship permit for,” he asked.



He continued by saying: “You can stay abroad for so many years and you won’t make it so I do advise people who think it’s all rosy in abroad. My marriage with my white woman is not about papers because we’ve been together for the past three years.



“This is not a scam and it’s not a business venture as some people say so my love for her is for real. Why, papers for what, am I a lawyer to be reading papers,” Patapaa told Amansan Krakye.

