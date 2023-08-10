Married couples should be open about their income and expenditure – Van Vicker

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actor cum movie director, Van Vicker, has expressed the need for couples to be transparent about their income and expenditure.



He said it is one of the surest ways for married couples to have a long-lasting marriage.



Van Vicker, who has been in the acting business since 2000, explained that even though open, effective communication in marriage is good, being open about one’s finances is a more effective tool.



“For me, one of the most significant aspects is not dividing your income and expenses. I believe that being open about your earnings, the sources of income, and your finances is fundamental for maintaining a strong bond. Make expenditures together, create budgets together, and pool your resources,” he advised couples via social media.



Van Vicker's piece of advice has been met with mixed reactions.



While some netizens agreed with him, others thought that it did not carry much weight.



The actor, however, insisted that it has been one of the most important things that have sustained him to stay married for over two decades.



Van Vicker has been married to his wife, Adjoa Van Vicker since 2003.



