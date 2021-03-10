Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Marriage is an upgrade from patience to endurance – Sex coach

play videoSex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex and relationship coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has enlightened that marriage is not just a union of two people but also an upgrade from patience to endurance.



Speaking on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she told the Love Doctor that marriage is more fun than dating, however, there is a lot of endurance to do in marriage. She stated that before going into marriage, people need to understand that the fact that they have gotten as far as marriage does not mean they have overcome it all.



Dzifa noted that getting as far as marriage only means that they have upgraded from the stage of being patient to the stage where they need to endure and try to adjust to each other’s changes that will come about as they begin their journey together as a couple.



She explained, “When you get married, things will change. When you’re dating, you dress in nice clothes and look good every time you’re going out but when you get married and children come into the picture, things change and you may not be able to take care of yourself like you used to.



Sometimes, it’s not your fault but the pressure that comes with having to take care of your husband and children so if you don’t put your mind to it and try to switch back to how you used to be, things might change in the marriage and you’ll feel like the love is no more”.



Dzifa advised that in these cases, the love may not be gone. All that is needed is for the man or the woman who is being affected by the pressure to endure and make an effort to maintain how they used to be and the things they used to do for their partner to help rekindle the love.



