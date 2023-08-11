Marriage Drama: Yul Edochie hails his father after poking him on social media

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has stirred controversy on social media after he made a post about his father, Pete Edochie.



The actor shared videos of his interactions with his father on his 76th birthday and during an advertisement for a beer brand on Facebook.



Yul gushed over his father in the said post, referring to him as the Lion of Africa, a living legend, and the 'last attractive 76-year-old still alive'.



The actor prayed for his father's health, wished him long life while disclosing how much he loved him like a little boy.



This comes after the actor implied that his father had lied about being unaware of his marriage to Judy Austin, his second wife.



He wrote: "THE LION OF AFRICA! EBUBEDIKE. A LIVING LEGEND. THE GREATEST. THE MOST HANDSOME 76YR OLD MAN ALIVE. CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE @peteedochie. Long life, good health and unending blessings, I pray for you Dad. My man for life."



See how netizens reacted to the post



ebysweden: "Even though the video is from last year, at least you are telling Juju that by deleting the highly respected Pete Edochie’s pictures from her wall, she is on her own in her own Iberiberism. And by the way she had no right to post those pictures of Pete except that she wanted to pepper May."



official_ifunanyam: "If your father can find out from bill boards and social media that you are contesting for election as well as finding out through blogs that you PICKED a second wife, that shows you have no close relationship with him, stop hailing him in public for validations when in real life you don’t confide or listen to your father.



women_in_businessng: "Haters need to see this video. Wokem is loved by his family na you want die ontop the matter."



_cee_jay: "I believe this is your way of apologizing since you tried to ridicule him the last time."



summer.aku: "This one we’re posting old video.. hope all is well?"



onyinyechi__favour: "Stop ridiculing yourself thinking you’re doing sir Pete. It’s a pity a lion has finally given birth to a goat. Ifele eme."



mizz_shanono: "Him no go still endorse your second wife, Mr puppet"



