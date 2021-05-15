Mark Okraku-Mantey settles differences among MUSIGA parties

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

The deputy minister-designate of tourism, arts and culture, Hon. Mark Okraku-Mantey has settled differences between warring factions in the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).



The creative arts leader was tasked by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to settle the legal tussles among the group which has lasted for years.



In a tweet today, the deputy minister-designate announced that the differences of the members have been settled.



Mark also indicated that the warring parties have agreed to bury their hatchets and elections will soon be scheduled.



After a number of meetings with interested parties and with the help of my able Minister, Hon. Awal Mohammed, I am happy to announce that a consensus has been reached.



This week, members agreed to put aside their differences and tabled modalities ahead of the election.



MUSIGA is expected to announce the date for its election soon.



Present at the fruitful meeting were Bessa Simons, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, Diana Hopeson, Lawyer Kingsley Amoakwah, Perppy Tsahay, Deborah Freeman, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Gertrude Boamah and other KEY members.

Last year, H.E @NAkufoAddo tasked me to ensure that the long-standing internal Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) legal tussle gets resolved.



