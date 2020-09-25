Entertainment of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Mark Okraku Mantey praises Sarkodie after he gave him 500 pounds

Ghanaian talent coach, Mark Okraku Mantey

Well-versed Ghanaian talent coach, Mark Okraku Mantey has confirmed receiving 500 British pounds from Sarkodie.



In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Mark, who is the Chairman of the Creative Arts Council flaunted the money giving to him by Sarkodie while wearing a beautiful smile.



He explained that the money was a disbursement of royalties on Sarkodie’s ‘Party and Bullsh*t’ song which featured Idris Elba and Donae’o.



Mark Okraku Mantey thanked Sarkodie for appreciating and recognizing his efforts in helping to produce the piece.



He further called on others to emulate the gesture of the prolific rapper.



The Hitz FM Programmes Director believes doing the right things like this—by giving to people what they deserve will help the growth of the industry.





