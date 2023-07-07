Mark Okraku Mantey calls for adoption of new strategy for Ghana's tourism sector growth

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has provided valuable recommendations for the improvement of Ghana's hospitality and tourism industry.



In an interview with Adom FM, held at the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the deputy minister highlighted the importance of four key strategies, represented by the acronym MICE.



Mark explained, "In tourism, there are four things or strategies that Westerners use to drive the tourism industry. The acronym is MICE, which stands for meeting, incentive, conference, and events."



He emphasized that tourist sites alone are not sufficient to generate significant revenue. By focusing on MICE, countries can attract large-scale meetings, resulting in fully booked hotels, increased consumption of various sectors, and overall economic growth.



Elaborating further, he stated, "Incentives involve the media promoting tourist sites through interviews and showcasing unique experiences. Conferences, especially those involving international bodies like the United Nations and World Bank, are significant events that can bring immense benefits. By offering incentives such as visits to tourist sites, we can further enhance their experience."



He also emphasized the impact of events like the Global Citizen event and popular festivals such as Afrochella and Afronation, which attract global attention and contribute to fully booked hotels.



Mark noted that private enterprises often reap more benefits from such events than the government itself.



Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Mark underlined the role of the Roads Ministry in supporting the growth of Ghana's tourism sector.



He emphasized the need for effective marketing, stating, "We are focusing on improving our marketing efforts. It is better to have a small tourist site with robust advertisement than numerous sites with limited marketing."



ADA/DA



