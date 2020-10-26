Music of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Mark Asari wakes up in heaven in new video for 'Blessed'

play videoMark Asari, British-Ghanaian artist

British-Ghanaian artist and former The Voice UK contestant, Mark Asari returns with a brand new visual for his latest effort ‘Blessed’.



Shot in London, the Quason Matthews directed visual is a conceptual piece finding Mark waking up in the middle of an empty field in confusion.



Unaware of his whereabouts he wonders around till he eventually finds a group of people who seem to be right at home.



Dressed in all white, they warmly welcome Mark and invite him for a feast at an already prepared dinner table.



They later revealed to him that he is in heaven.



Watch the video for ‘Blessed’ below.





