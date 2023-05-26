Mark Asari’s ‘Money Man’ sets the bar high with its infectious Dancehall-Pop fusion

Music of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

British-Ghanaian R&B singer-songwriter and producer Mark Asari returns to the music scene with his latest offering, ‘Money Man’.



The song presents a comical take on a situation involving an entitled woman who uses a guy for his finances, expecting extravagant gifts and dates at only the finest restaurants. In return, she never contributes to the bill or reciprocates the gesture.



Produced and co-written by UK-based producers MARL and Maleík Loveridge and with the assistance of UK Dancehall artist Hayzell, the song skillfully combines Dancehall influences with Pop and R&B.



This fusion creates a hard-hitting, energetic, yet sultry sound that is guaranteed to set the dancefloor alight. ‘Money Man’ is taken from Mark’s new project "ASARI" which is scheduled for release later this year.



In other news, Mark has also landed the role of Simba in Disney’s ‘’The Lion King: Rhythm of the Pride Lands’’ at Disneyland Paris. When asked about his new role, he states, "I'm excited to play such an iconic character from a film I've loved ever since I was a kid. It's my first-ever musical theatre experience and it has allowed me to tap into different sides of my creativity and grow as an all-round performer".



