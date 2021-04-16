Mark Asari enlists R-Scar for new Afro-gospel summer jam ‘Take It’

Music of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Mark Asari returns with brand new dance floor filler ‘Take It’ right in time for summer 21.



The Voice UK 2018-star rolls in yet another smashing song to further embellish his recent streak of divine tunes which have been met with much success.



Produced by Ritzy Beat, the Afro-Gospel single features South East London’s very own, R-Scar atop its upbeat instrumental, with both artists delivering a vibrant summertime smash, potent enough to have listeners shake their bad habits off.



‘Take It’ has Mark and R-Scar entreat God to cleanse us of the many traits that are displeasing to Him, in hopes of drawing closer to His holiness: "Take it away, if it doesn’t give you glory/Only bringing us apart, if it ain’t like you just take it away", Mark sings, before R-Scar wraps things up with a booming verse pre-hook.



Mark Asari’s enchanting new song ‘Take It’ is available now on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.