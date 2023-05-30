'Many were unhappy with my attempt to break cooking record' - Hilda Baci spills

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Chef Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci, has disclosed that some people were unhappy with her attempt to break the record for the 'longest cooking time by an individual' because they felt she was “too blessed.”



The star chef set a new 100-hour non-stop cooking record, breaking India’s Lata Tandon’s previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes.



However, in an aftermath interview on the latest episode of the 'I Said What I Said' Podcast, Hilda said many people were threatened by her beauty, skills, and charisma.



Hilda said: “There were a lot of ‘It’s not fair’, like, ‘how can only her be fine, be hot, ah ah. How can only her have all these things? That’s not how life is.”



Touching on rumours that she paid for publicity, she said: “The PR that we invested in, how much, how much was it? The kind of earned media that the attempt got, you can not pay for it. You can’t plan for it, you can’t pay it. It’s grace. You can only hope.”