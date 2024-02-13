Many successful women in creative arts refuse to help others - Whitney Boakye-Mensah laments

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and event executive, Whitney Boakye-Mensah has lamented the situation where some women who have achieved success in the creative arts industry refuse to mentor other women coming after them.



She said this on the Showbiz A-Z show during a discussion on the challenges female creatives in Ghana face.



According to her, some successful female creatives feel they have gone through some obstacles to get to their position and would want others to experience the same without any mentorship.



She said this was a wrong mindset and that some Africans glorified unnecessary suffering.



"Even those who are empowered enough feel that they went through pain and hardship to get to where they are, so, why should it be easy for others to come in and all of a sudden be there?



"I think Africans glorify pain, we glorify suffering," she said.



She said the first step to overcoming the barriers facing women in the creative arts industry was to work together since they were in a space that was difficult for women.



"So for me, anytime somebody asks what is drawing us back, it is this. Change starts with all of us holding each other's hands and saying we are doing this together. We are doing this in a space where we already have so much against us.



"Let the other gender fight us, don't let us fight each other. And then, when we are that solid, we can move on to other things," she said.



