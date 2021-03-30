Many musicians declined to feature on my songs – Nana Ama

Music of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Kojo Kinn

Ghanaian award winning background vocalist popularly known as Nana Ama who has been the bedrock of many hit songs back in the hip-life/highlife days has made a shocking revelation.



Speaking in an interview with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment, the gifted vocalist who is now pursuing her solo career shared her experience with musicians she has contributed immensely in their craft.



“I have reached out to couple of them that I even worked for them free of charge but they all have turned me down”



Nana Ama added the people she helped to build their craft, gave them a lot of hit songs now has turned back on her when she also needed their help but that won’t discourage her.





Having worked with a host of Ghanaian great musicians including Lord Kenya, Obrafour, Nkasei, Okomfour Kwaadee, Grace Ashly, Sony Achiba, Black Rasta, just to mention a few, she was honoured recently by 3Music Awards for her pivotal contribution to Ghana music.



Nana Ama has released a new single dubbed “Konongo Kaya” which was produced by renowned sound engineer Buddy Roro.



