Many men have approached me but I rejected them - Diana Asamoah brags

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Female gospel musicians who are not married are often questioned about the reasons behind their decision to remain single as they age.



Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has revealed that many men have approached her with marriage proposals, but she has declined them to stay focused and not distract herself from her ministry.



She explained that her current priority is serving God and fully committing to her ministry.



In an interview with Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah candidly discussed her relationship status and the reasons for not considering marriage at this point in her life.



She stated, "So many of them [men who propose to her] come into my life, but I do not allow them because I want to focus on the work of God. I have been in full-time ministry for a long time."



Diana Asamoah emphasized that her ministry work holds the utmost importance in her life, while she only occasionally involves herself in other activities such as politics and philanthropy.



She explained, "Of all the things I do, including politics, philanthropy, and ministry work, the one I prioritize the most is the ministry."



Diana Asamoah's remarkable achievements in the entertainment industry have made her one of the most celebrated musicians in Ghana.



Watch the interview below





SB/BB