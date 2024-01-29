Many churches focus on providing entertainment instead of miracles - Rev Eastwood Anaba

Entertainment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Eastwood Anaba, the founder and president of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has spoken out against the over-reliance on entertainment in churches, which he says has led to the loss of purpose in the house of God.



In a video cited on social media, Rev. Anaba lamented that many churches would die without music and entertainment, because they have neglected the work of the Lord and the operations of His hands.



He said that entertainment is not the same as worship, and that it should not take up the majority of the time and attention in church services.



“You see a lot of the singing. But the singing is not for worship. The singing is actually for entertainment,” he said.



He said that he has witnessed many conventions where the preacher is not given enough time to speak, because of the endless singing, dancing, choreography, and somersaulting.



”it's just one song after the other, one dance after the other. Choreography and somersaulting and all that. Then I asked, so if you remove the entertainment, what is left in these churches?” he added.



He compared the church to other places, such as kiosks, mosques, lorry stations, and chop bars, which he said know their purpose and do not mix it with anything else.



“You can see kiosks and chop bars ... All of them are specialized for something. I've never entered a chop bar and they say praise and worship before the food is brought,” he stated.



According to him, the purpose of the church is not entertainment, but healing, deliverance, miracles, and signs and wonders.



He challenged pastors to walk into church on Sunday with the aim of cleansing lepers, raising the dead, and making the cripple walk, instead of just providing entertainment, delivering nice sermons, and collecting offerings.



“I don't think we go to church as pastors on Sunday morning thinking about lepers and dead people and cripples and blind and deaf. We go to church on Sundays for business as usual, something has to change,” he charged.



Watch the video here







ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.