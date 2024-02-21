Many celebrities are quietly going through depression - Rex Omar

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has lamented the plight of creative people in the country, who he said are suffering from depression due to the challenges they face in the industry.



In a recent interview with Radio XYZ, the veteran highlife musician said many artistes and entertainers are living in misery, despite putting up a show of success and glamour.



"A lot of creative people are going through depression because it's all ‘showbusiness’, ‘outside gentility, home cry’. They do the show, but a lot of them are going through serious difficulties, and because of the ‘celebrity’ tag that they've been given, they don't know who to even talk to," he said.



He said many of them are struggling to make ends meet, even when they have hit songs, as the royalties and revenues they receive are not enough to sustain them.



"Because everyone has presumed that they have money, everything is alright with them, so they can't ask for help. A lot of them are going through serious depression. Even when an artiste makes a hit song, many people think that they're still profiting off that song for the next 5 years. But in reality, these celebrities are suffering," he said.



He blamed society for putting so much pressure and expectations on them, without considering their welfare and wellbeing while calling for more support and empathy for the creative people, who he said are contributing to the development and promotion of the Ghanaian culture and identity.



Rex Omar is a renowned highlife singer, songwriter and producer, who has been in the music industry for over three decades.



He is known for his songs such as Abiba, Da Da Di Da, Aware Pa and Tokota.



He was elected as the chairman of GHAMRO in 2022 and has been leading the organisation in its mandate to collect and distribute royalties to music rights owners in Ghana.



