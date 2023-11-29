Many boys are struggling with their sexuality due to the absence of a father - Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian gospel artist, Sonnie Badu, has called for Ghanaian fathers to be more involved in their children's lives, even if there are challenges like divorce.



In an interview on 3 Music TV, he mentioned that it's a problem when fathers don't take responsibility, and it can affect the children, especially boys.



"You're useless if another man takes care of your child except you're dead or something, you're useless man.



"There's been scenarios where there's a divorce and a child but the father is not responsible and the stepfather is taking everything,” he stressed.



Sonnie Badu mentioned that some boys might struggle with their sexual identity due to the absence of a father figure.



He also said that girls who didn't have a father figure might face challenges and could be taken advantage of by others.



“I find it very offensive because boys need their dad, most people who are struggling with their sexuality are as a result of living with mummy throughout. So all their visuals were mummy making up, mummy in high-heels, there was no man to man them up.



"Most of the girls who have been abused in life as a result of not having a father who they could run to for shelter and love so they run to other men who take advantage of that,” Sonnie Badu argued.



He pointed out that fathers who don't fulfill their responsibilities at home put extra pressure on their wives, who end up taking on both motherly and fatherly roles.



Badu urged fathers to be serious about their role in the family, saying that being a good father is important.



He advised fathers to find their children and be a part of their lives.



“Naturally, if you're a man, you've got to provide, but then some men have not provided and it has made the women become more like men in the house because if they don't do it there will be a problems or the children will struggle. And men have those tendencies of not really caring, they just go out and the women have to fend for themselves."



"Fatherhood in the house is a big deal. If you have a child anywhere, go find your child," he said.





