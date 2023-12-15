Many Ghanaian artistes do not appreciate DJs, producers - KOKA

Entertainment of Friday, 15 December 2023

Ghanaian entertainment critic and event organizer Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has stressed the importance of artistes showing appreciation to DJs and producers.



KOKA’s comments come in reaction to Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Mark Okraku-Mantey's recent plea for collaboration in the entertainment industry.



KOKA, in a live studio discussion on Accra-based Hitz FM, agreed with the deputy minister’s statement that DJs hold significant power and can shape an artiste's career and argued that many artistes do not respect or appreciate DJs and producers.



He questioned the lack of initiatives from big artistes to organize events or make gestures to appreciate the contributions of DJs and producers.



“Mark Okraku-Mantey's saying that DJs can make and unmake you is true. How many times have you heard that a DJ is celebrating his birthday and an artiste, out of nowhere, decides to give him a gift - let's say a laptop, headset, or anything of that sort?



‘How many of our big artists have held a big jam to say, 'Oh, I am organising a party for the DJs and producers' to come and jam?” he quizzed.



He also pointed out the attitudes of artistes towards DJs and producers, stating that many artistes lack basic courtesy and refuse to build relationships with DJs until they are needed to promote a song.



“When a DJ is playing songs on air and he gets messages from artists, the messages serve as reminders for their songs to be played. They are not necessarily messaging to check up on the DJ.



“An artiste will come for an interview and they won't even say a common 'Thank you'. The next time you will hear from them is when they want to request another interview. We need to put a stop to that childish attitude," KOKA stated.



He urged artistes to be more deliberate in acknowledging the role of DJs and producers in their success and stressed the need for artistes to be intentional about expressing gratitude to these key industry players.



“Artistes need to be deliberate about expressing gratitude to DJs and producers,” he said.



On December 14, the Ministry of Information organized a stakeholder engagement that aimed to gather insights from creatives and other players in the creative space for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.



Artistes such as Samini, Black Sherif and Reggie Rockstone advocated for a collaborative effort to push Ghanaian music, especially in light of the December-in-Ghana festivities.



