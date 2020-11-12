Entertainment of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Mani Mandela makes the North proud with latest EP 'Melodies from the North'

Budding act, Mani Mandela has finally released his anticipated EP, ”Melodies from the North”.



Tipped to be on the verge of securing a solid reputation for himself in the Ghanaian music scene, fans who admire his work ethic will be excited on his new 5-track EP release.



It features Juni Hype and Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.



Songs on the record were composed in English, but also in Mani’s native dialect, Bulisa; to validate his roots as well as the EP’s title.



”Melodies from the North” opens with ‘Azumah’ which features Juni Hype. It tells the story of a guy who pleads for forgiveness from his lover about his toxic behaviours and lifestyle.



‘Money’ follows suit. It’s about the pursuit of money and wealth. The poor man’s son has no friends and support is a luxury he can’t afford.



He’s on his own and money is his only escape so he must chase the bag. Then comes ‘Promise Me’, an emotional moving piece which features Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.



It’s a beautiful song themed on loyalty; a couple’s promise to never betray the love that they share. ‘Jealous’ takes centre stage from there.



Standing at number 4, it tells the tale of an ex who regrets letting go of her significant other. Consumed by jealousy, she wants him back.



But he has moved on with another and her cries to bait him won’t be tolerated. ‘Am Happy’ draws the curtains on the EP and it does so on a positive note.





It’s a song that urges all to cling onto happiness because as the saying goes, we only have today and aren’t promised tomorrow.



Before the release of ”Melodies from the North”, Mani Mandela entertained fans with songs such as ‘Hyira Me’, ‘Azumah’ and ‘My Story’; the latter released to commemorate his 30th birthday.



The entire project was produced by ODB Studios (Ghana), Stone B Records (Ghana) and DrKrane Beatz (UK).



He had this to say concerning the EP, ”This whole project is a breakthrough for me after all the hard work and above all, having Prince Bright on the EP is a blessing.

