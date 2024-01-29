Managing music and marriage is suicidal - Jupitar

Entertainment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Jupitar, has shared his personal struggles of juggling his music career and his family life.



In an interview with D-Black on the “Uncut with D-Black” show, Jupitar said that music is a whole business that requires a lot of time and dedication.



The artiste, who has a wife and child, said that it is very tough for a musician to settle down and pursue music at the same time. Describing it as “suicidal”,



"Even aside maturity stuff, music itself is a whole business. It's very tough combining music and family. It's be one tough decision for a musician to say, I'm settling down and then also pursuing this music. It's suicidal, I won’t lie,” he said.



He said that he tries to compromise sometimes, but admitted that the balance is quite difficult, and he has to sacrifice a lot.



"But I try as much as possible to sometimes violate the process. Even if I will come home at ten, I will come home the next morning. I won’t do it often. The balance is quite difficult," he said.



Jupitar is one of the leading reggae and dancehall artists in Ghana, who has released several hit songs, such as Money Box, Enemies, and Smile



