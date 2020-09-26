You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 26Article 1069843

Tabloid News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Disclaimer

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Man who made sexual comments about DJ Switch claims he was hacked

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Richard Amoah has come under attack following his comments Richard Amoah has come under attack following his comments

A Facebook user identified as Richard Amoah has been heavily criticised for a comment he allegedly made under DJ Switch’s post.

He wrote in pidgin: “A for chop this kiddie,” meaning, “I must have sex with this kid.”

Ama K Abebrese, who was disgusted by the comment took to Twitter to condemn him.

She wrote: “This guy Richard Amoah feels justified writing on the internet that he will ‘rape’ a child; DJ Switch. 'Rape' because a child cannot consent to sex with an adult. I speak with families of defiled children and there is nothing funny about this. This very abhorrent.”

After being criticised for his comment, Richard Amoah, has now claimed that his Facebook account was hacked.

Watch him explain in the video below:




Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment